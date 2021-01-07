CHEYENNE – The second meeting of Gov. Mark Gordon’s Platte Valley Mule Deer Local Area Working Group will take place virtually at 9 a.m. Friday to continue its review of the mule deer migration corridor and develop recommendations for the governor.
The Platte Valley Local Area Working Group comprises various sectors and includes: Carbon County Commissioner John Espy (local government); Diana Berger and Chris Williams (agriculture); Kara Choquette and Pete Obermueller (industry); Joe Parsons and David Willms (wildlife/conservation/hunting); and Ed Glode (motorized recreation).
The working group is reviewing the effectiveness of corridor designation on the migratory herd to make recommendations about additional opportunities for conservation.
Members of the public may attend the meeting with an opportunity to comment. To attend this virtual meeting, pre-register via the link on the Working Group web page.