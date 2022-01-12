CHEYENNE – Last week, Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan enlisted the assistance of Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., to oppose Democrats' continued attempts to federalize U.S. elections.
According to a news release, Buchanan wrote to Wyoming's senators, asking them to stand firm in their fight against the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act in response to "the inaccuracies of comments made on Jan. 3 by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer." In the letter, Buchanan stated, “Senator Schumer’s statements are offensive on their face, suggesting that Republican-led state legislatures pass laws designed for the purpose of voter suppression. To suggest that state action to strengthen our election security is 'directly linked' to the January 6, 2021, events is slanderous and is a political lie to the American people.
"In Wyoming, we worked for years, well prior to the 2020 election, to implement legislation such as 'Voter ID,' until it finally passed. Simply put, Republicans want every eligible voter to vote and every ineligible voter to not vote. In summary, 'easy to vote, hard to cheat.'”
Wyoming voters deserve elections run by those sensitive to the needs of Wyoming, not those in Washington seeking a one-size-fits all approach, Buchanan said in a news release. Secretary Buchanan concluded his letter by noting that “decentralization is essential to the protection of our elections at a time when integrity and security are foremost on the minds of all Americans.”