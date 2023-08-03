CHEYENNE – On Wednesday, the Office of the Secretary of State filed its Notice of Intent to amend Chapters 2, 4, 5, and 10 of its Securities Rules with the Wyoming Administrative Rules System to require disclosure of Environmental, Social and Governance investment strategies by requiring investment advisers, broker-dealers and securities agents to disclose to their customers or clients whether they are incorporating a social objective, i.e. whether they are considering social criteria, in the investment or commitment of customer or client funds.

Copies of the proposed rules may be obtained at rules.wyo.gov by using the advanced search for proposed rules, or by contacting the Secretary of State’s Office, 122 W. 25th St, Suite 100, Cheyenne, WY 82002, 307-777-7378.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus