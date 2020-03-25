CHEYENNE – Due to public health concerns regarding COVID-19 and the declared state of emergency, the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office is offering guidance regarding temporary remote online notarization.
Remote online notarization is not a requirement, but is now an option open to Wyoming notaries. This guidance is in effect immediately. The Secretary of State’s Office will reevaluate this guidance on or before July 1, or when the governor lifts the present state of emergency.
Many states already expressly permit remote online notarization when practiced by notaries who are trained to understand the security and technological issues associated with remote online notarization. Under present circumstances, the Secretary of State’s Office has determined that the same Wyoming law which requires that a person seeking to have a signature or act notarized be in the presence of the notary also permits a notary to be present through a remote online notarization. Remote online notarization systems include both a live audio and a video connection.
Traditional notarization, completed in the physical presence of parties, must continue to abide by current notary statutes.
For more information, visit http://soswy.state.wy.us/Services/NotariesOverview.aspx or contact Wyoming’s Notary Officer at the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Compliance Division, 307-777-7370 or notaries@wyo.gov.