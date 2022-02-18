CHEYENNE – Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will discuss the ongoing legislative session during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon on Friday, March 4.

Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at The Metropolitan Downtown.

Buchanan was appointed Wyoming's 22nd secretary of state by Gov. Matt Mead on March 1, 2018. He serves as the state's chief elections officer, securities commissioner, corporations administrator and notaries public commissioner. He also chairs the State Canvassing Board and serves with Wyoming's other statewide elected officials on the State Loan and Investment Board, Board of Land Commissioners and State Building Commission.

Register to attend at CheyenneChamber.ChamberMaster.com/Events/Calendar/. Early registration ends at 11:59 p.m. March 1.

