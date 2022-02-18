...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Secretary of state to be guest speaker at March Chamber luncheon
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan will discuss the ongoing legislative session during the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon on Friday, March 4.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at The Metropolitan Downtown.
Buchanan was appointed Wyoming's 22nd secretary of state by Gov. Matt Mead on March 1, 2018. He serves as the state's chief elections officer, securities commissioner, corporations administrator and notaries public commissioner. He also chairs the State Canvassing Board and serves with Wyoming's other statewide elected officials on the State Loan and Investment Board, Board of Land Commissioners and State Building Commission.