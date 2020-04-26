CHEYENNE – Due to Laramie County Library System closures caused by COVID-19, the Seed Library of Laramie County will be available online for the 2020 growing season.
Individuals who would like to check out seeds may do so by visiting www.lclsonline.org/seed-library/ to examine the 2020 Seed Catalog and fill out an online form. Once the form is submitted, the library will mail the requested seed packets to the provided address. Individuals may check out one or two packets of each seed variety, for up to 12 packets of seeds total.
The library will update the catalog throughout the season to reflect availability, so please check it carefully before making any seed selections. Requested seed packets may take a few days to arrive in the mail. The Seed Library is free to use and does not require a library card.
The Seed Library of Laramie County is a joint project of Laramie County Library System and Laramie County Master Gardeners. It is housed at Laramie County Library in an effort to introduce residents throughout the community to gardening and to provide education on seed-saving. The seeds are carefully cultivated to create a selection that grows well in Wyoming’s climate.
Visit www.lclsonline.org/seed-library/ to access the form and to find more information on the Seed Library, along with resources for successful gardening. For more information, call Laramie County Library at 307-634-3561.