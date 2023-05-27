CHEYENNE – Laramie County Events on Friday announced the first concert to be held at the Event Center at Archer.

Mark your calendars for Sept. 9 as Laramie County Events presents Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience. Tickets start at $25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 online at laramiecountyevents.com.

