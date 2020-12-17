CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) announced Wednesday that he has nominated Cheyenne students Nathan Broomfield, Andrew Speight, Nolan Gerdes, William Swanson and Kayla Kirkbride for appointments to U.S. service academies.
Broomfield and Gerdes are nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy, Speight is nominated for the U.S. Military Academy, Swanson is nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy and Kirkbride is nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“Every year, it’s my honor to nominate some of Wyoming’s finest students to attend our nation’s military academies,” Barrasso said. “Nathan, Andrew, Nolan, William and Kayla are determined, diligent and have the qualities necessary to be successful. I am proud to nominate them, and I am certain that they will represent Wyoming well if they are offered appointments.”
Sen. Barrasso annually nominates the most qualified Wyoming students to compete for acceptance to the U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Military and Naval academies. A congressional nomination is just the first step in a competitive process that can lead to an appointment.
Young men and women interested in U.S. service academies apply to members of Congress for nominations. Those nominated are screened by academy officials, and students with the best scholastic and personal credentials are selected for admission.