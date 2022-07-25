WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., has introduced a bipartisan privacy bill in the Senate, her office announced this past week.
Lummis joined with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to unveil the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2022. In a news release, Lummis said the new legislation would "work toward digital identity standards that protect our privacy and give the people of Wyoming more control over their identity.” The bill would need to be passed by Congress, and signed into law by President Joe Biden, before its provisions could take effect.
There appears to already be a House counterpart to the Senate bill: HR 4258, which was introduced June 30. According to Congress' official summary, the proposal would have the National Institute of Standards and Technology develop "a framework of standards" and related processes "as a guide for federal, state and local governments to follow when providing services to support digital identity verification."
Privacy has been in the news, and on lawmakers' minds, for the last several years. As the actual text of the House version notes, "incidents of identity theft and identity fraud continue to rise in the United States." Back in 2019, more than 164 million consumer records with personally identifiable information were breached, which was a 17% increase over 2018. Losses just in 2019 from identity fraud were $16.9 billion.
“Technology has the potential to dramatically improve the security and privacy of identity credentials, and enable easier access to the financial system. It doesn’t make sense that Wyoming citizens have to constantly overshare sensitive identity information with government agencies and businesses, which are honeypots all too often targeted by hackers and identity thieves,” Lummis said in a Thursday news release.
In addition to the federal work toward standards, the bill calls for the creation of a "public-private task force on digital identity," as Lummis' office noted. The panel would work to "improve cybersecurity and encourage states to give people the ability to conveniently access critical services online."