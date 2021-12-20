...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...2 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. Winds could remain
elevated Tuesday night through Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Sen. Rand Paul endorses Harriet Hageman for U.S. Congress
CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed Harriet Hageman in her campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, where she is challenging incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney.
“I’ve had the chance to meet with Harriet Hageman and discuss our shared conservative view of the role of the federal government, and I am pleased to endorse her candidacy completely and fully, and without reservation," Paul said in a Hageman campaign news release. "Harriet represents the spirit of Wyoming, which is full of people who want to live their lives without the oppressive weight of the federal government on their backs. Harriet is a staunch defender of every word of the Bill of Rights, with the belief that people should be able to pursue life, liberty and happiness without worrying that the federal government will be intruding, impeding or impairing their ability to improve their own lives. She has a record of fighting against government overreach and will bring that same tenacity to Congress.
"On foreign policy, she shares my view that we should pursue policies that put America First. I encourage everyone to get behind Harriet Hageman and make her the next congresswoman from Wyoming.”
Hageman expressed gratitude for Paul’s support.
“To have the support of a conservative leader like Sen. Rand Paul is a great lift to this campaign and tells me that we’re on the right track," she said in the release. "Sen. Paul is a national leader in the conservative movement, and his views are perfectly in line with Wyomingites, who are largely libertarian in nature. Just as I have in my professional life, as a member of Congress I will fight for Wyoming, putting our people and America First.”