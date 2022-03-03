CHEYENNE – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., will join Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, for town hall events Monday in Cheyenne and Gillette.
The Cheyenne event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway. The Gillette event is scheduled for noon at the Campbell County Public Library.
Paul endorsed Hageman in her campaign against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney in December.
“It is a terrific honor to welcome Sen. Paul to our state, because he is a national leader in the conservative movement and truly in step with our belief in liberty and freedom we all have here in Wyoming,” Hageman said in a news release. “I am grateful for his support and willingness to come visit with us, because this shows how important it is that we take our only House seat back for the people of Wyoming.”
“I’ve had the chance to meet with Harriet Hageman and discuss our shared conservative view of the role of the federal government, and I am pleased to endorse her candidacy completely and fully, and without reservation," Paul said in endorsing Hageman. "Harriet represents the spirit of Wyoming, which is full of people who want to live their lives without the oppressive weight of the federal government on their backs.”