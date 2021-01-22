CHEYENNE – A Wyoming legislative committee advanced a bill Thursday that would require a defendant facing animal cruelty charges to pay reasonable costs for the animal’s impoundment.
Joint Agriculture Committee co-chair Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, said the purpose of the bill is to ensure due process before an owner gives up an animal while the case is addressed by the courts, while providing some source of revenue for the facility caring for the animal if the defendant wishes to retain ownership while the case is underway.
Under Senate File 25, a probable cause hearing would be required within 14 days of charges being filed. During the hearing, a prosecutor would have the burden of establishing that the animal had been abused by the defendant.
If probable cause is established, the court could order immediate forfeiture of the animal.
A bond amount would be determined by the circuit court in the county in which the animal was impounded, providing reasonable funds to care for the animal for at least 90 days. Costs would include, but aren’t limited to transportation, board, nutritional care, veterinary care and diagnostic testing. After the bond expired, the owner would have to post a new bond to retain ownership of the animal.
If bond is not paid, meaning the owner is unable or unwilling to cover the reasonable costs of care ordered by the court, the authority that impounded the animal – likely law enforcement, animal control or a livestock board official – could adopt out or sell the animal, try to rehabilitate it or euthanize it, though the owner would still be responsible for the cost of any of these outcomes. Any remaining bond would then be returned to the owner.
If the court later finds there is no probable cause, the animal would be returned to the individual, and they would not be responsible for any costs unless they later pleaded guilty or were found guilty.
Boner suggested the committee take no further action on SF 24, a bill similar to SF 25 that pulled from previous bonding statutes in the state that currently only apply to livestock and did not address forfeiture. The committee seemed to agree that SF 25 better addressed the issue.
A third bill that would would reorganize and clarify some of the state’s animal cruelty statutes, SF 26, was also advanced by the committee.
Cheyenne Animal Shelter CEO Sue Castaneda testified in support of the bills. The issue has been on the shelter’s radar for years, with the nonprofit and its donors having to step up and cover costs for numerous animals while their owners’ cases make their way through the courts.
“Not only is the need for this legislation to do with finances ... but whereas evidence such as a brick of cocaine (is unaffected during a pending case), which could last for five years until a court case is adjudicated, an animal has to be caged for a number of months, and it causes kennel craziness,” Castaneda said during the meeting. “It causes them to become more aggressive and basically unadoptable by the time they do get out. So ... the victim becomes victimized.”
Laramie County assistant district attorney Rachel Berkness testified that she could also see a defendant who hopes to keep their animal pushing for a speedy trial to avoid paying more than necessary for their animal’s care.
On the flip side, the bill would also prevent an unwanted animal from being held in a shelter long term. Berkness testified about a past animal cruelty case she prosecuted in which the defendant said he didn’t care what happened to the animal and, if he had to pay for it, he didn’t want it. In Laramie County, she said, court cases often reach or exceed that six-month mark that defines a speedy trial.
“By the time that an animal has been impounded for that period of time, it often cannot be adopted – it is often not safe to even return that animal to the owner, because of the effects that it has on the animal to impound them,” Berkness said. “And so in the case that I had, the state, at the request of animal control and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, actually dismissed ... criminal charges ... out of compassion for the animal, because by the time he got to trial, we would have had an animal who’s been impounded unnecessarily for longer than needed to be just in the furtherance of potential criminal penalties for this individual.”
Berkness added that the District Attorney’s Office could “easily handle” holding probable cause hearings within the 14-day period proposed by SF 25.
Rocky Case, a former Cheyenne City Council member, voiced his support for SF 25. Case was the council’s liaison to the shelter during the four years he served.
Holding animals for months, Case said, “really puts a significant portion of the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s budget under strain and jeopardizes their capability to provide those services. It’s my opinion that the cost of care, while court cases are being adjudicated, should fall to the owner of the animal, or the defendant.”
Lin Bashford of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police said the organization was in “full support” of the bills, and Steve True, director and CEO of the Wyoming Livestock Board, said the committee had done “fine work” putting them together and addressing any potential misinterpretations.