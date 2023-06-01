WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee passed the ADVANCE Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

If passed by both houses of Congress, the bill would enable Wyoming to continue powering America to be the global leader in energy by ensuring that our nation has the most sophisticated nuclear energy technology, a news release from Lummis' office said.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus