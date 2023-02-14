CHEYENNE – The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Tuesday morning to save one annexation bill, but to kill another.

Members of the committee said they believed House Bill 142 was better prepared for consideration in the Senate chamber and voted unanimously to push it forward onto general file. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, would require cities and towns to notify any property owners within 300 feet of an area proposed to be annexed, instead of only the landowners within the territory.

