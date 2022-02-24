CHEYENNE – Two bills stood out Thursday afternoon in senators’ debate on transparency among educational and government institutions.
The first was the Civics Transparency Act, which has received considerable pushback from school officials in testimony during Senate Education Committee meetings. The second was the result of a three-year effort by one legislator to pass a government waste, fraud, abuse and whistleblower protection bill.
While they address transparency in different areas of Wyoming bureaucracy, both sponsors said they considered their legislation necessary moving forward.
Senate File 62 was approved by the Committee of the Whole, 16-12, but not without changes made to guarantee its focus was accessibility to materials in the state education system. The bill previously included a section setting requirements for instruction on civics and social studies, as well as an examination of the principles of the U.S. government.
The Senate Education Committee made the change earlier in the week, and it was upheld by senators in the chamber. Majority Floor Leader Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, who sponsored the bill, said he supported the amendment because it made it clean, concise and focused on the core purpose of the legislation.
“It is about transparency,” Driskill said. “And parents, taxpayers and citizens being able to see materials that our kids are being taught with, and who’s teaching them.”
If passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon, the bill would require school districts to publish a list of all instructional materials utilized by K-12 public schools. Every article, website, book, guest lecture and activity would be made available on the website before the end of the school year, and then remain for not less than one year after.
Education advocates and school officials fought against the legislation in their testimony because they said it would place too high a burden on teachers, considering the volume and spontaneity of classroom lessons. They also said there were systems in place if a parent had concerns about the curriculum.
This led to division among senators on whether this was the right step forward, and former educators joined in opposition of the bill.
“I don’t see this as being an advantage to moving education ahead,” Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, said. “I see this as an advantage to questioning what’s out there. And that really disturbs me.”
Others said it was the right time to make changes to the system. They shared that they were receiving hundreds of emails from parents and constituents who were concerned with the lack of access to materials and no formal action by school boards. Not only were stakeholders concerned with critical race theory being taught in the classroom, but books with pornographic descriptions and violence assigned to students.
“I think we need more transparency just because of the temper of the nation right now,” Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said in support. “We need to show, in some meaningful manner, to our parents what is being taught in school, and I don’t see being open as a negative thing to do.”
Shining a light on issues within an institution was a shared theme in the second bill approved by the Committee of the Whole. Sen. Tom James, R-Rock Springs, introduced his bill, Senate File 50, to create a system for employees, as well as citizens, to report waste, fraud and abuse within the government.
He has seen efforts to pass the bill for three years in a row, and said he hoped this was the final push needed in the Legislature. In order to make the legislation more digestible for fellow senators, he supported an amendment to create a sunset date of July 1, 2025, to give it a trial period.
James said he introduced SF 50 due to reports he has continued to receive on waste and fraud within government offices such as Medicaid, county clerks and treasurers’ offices. An example also came out of his own district, in which he shared that a board member embezzled more than a million dollars from the local senior center.
“The intent of this is to be a preventative measure on these types of situations,” he said. “To prevent these massive losses in funds and to prevent these crimes against our constituents.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, advocated for the bill, especially involving his concerns over false Medicaid claims. He said the agency often accepts ineligible individuals, and there are no repercussions or ways to report the fraud. He said he hopes the bill will allow for a learning exercise about the workings of government.
“I do think it will reduce the degree of frustration that a number of our citizens have when they see things that they think are fraudulent with regard to some of the programs the state government has,” he said.
This has been a significant topic of discussion throughout the 2022 budget session, and will continue Friday morning as the Senate considers the Wyoming Financial Transparency Act, Senate File 111.