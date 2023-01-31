Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper

Sen. Scott, R-Casper, listens during a Joint Corporations, Elections & Political speaks Committee meeting at the Wyoming State Capitol on Oct. 13, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Legislation criminalizing gender-affirming treatment for transgender youth passed its first vote Tuesday in the Senate Committee of the Whole.

Under Senate File 111, any person who intentionally “inflicts upon a child under the age of 18 years any procedure, drug, other agent or combination thereof” for the purposes of changing the sex of a child would be guilty of child abuse. The felony is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, and consent of the child, parents, guardian or any other person responsible for the child could not be used as a defense.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

