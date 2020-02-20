Senate Judiciary passes executive session exemption, guardian ad litem bill

CHEYENNE – A bill that would allow security planning to be discussed during executive session, and a bill that would separate the Wyoming Guardian ad Litem Program from the State Public Defender’s Office were unanimously approved Wednesday by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The bills will now go to the Senate floor, where they will have to pass three reads before moving on to the House chambers.
If approved, Senate File 32 would add a clause to the Wyoming Open Meetings Act that would let governing bodies go into executive session to discuss security planning or concerns.
The bill was unanimously amended from the original language to read that governing bodies can go into executive session “to consider, discuss and conduct safety and security planning that, if disclosed, would pose a threat to the safety of life and property.”
This amended language was proposed by Jim Angell on behalf of the Wyoming Press Association. However, committee Chairwoman Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said this language actually might hurt what the association is trying to accomplish.
“Mr. Angell, I appreciate the effort. I don’t know that it substantially changes much except for the possibility that I think it’s to your disadvantage,” she said. “Where the statute already identifies by default that to disclose it would be a threat to safety, therefore (it would never allow) disclosure.”
Frequently, conversations are held in executive sessions that do eventually become public, she said. For example, with real estate purchases, the conversations about buying a property remain private in executive session, but when the property is actually purchased, that information becomes public.
“So I would just say to you that this, I believe, your amendment, strengthens the ability for that conversation, and any documents to be produced, to remain confidential,” she said.
Those documents relating to security are already confidential under the Public Records Act, and any plans discussed in executive session would ultimately have to be approved in public, Angell said.
“Will it lock it away forever? Perhaps,” Angell said. “We understand the driving demand here for discussion on security in a closed setting, and we are just trying to make it as specific as possible so that policy issues aren’t removed from the public view.”
The press association also pointed out that there is already an executive sessions clause in the current law that allows for private discussion by law enforcement, the attorney general, county attorney, district attorney and city attorney on “matters posing a threat to the security of public or private property, or a threat to the public’s right of access.”
Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, presented the bill to the committee, and said this would help keep people who are trying to do harm from finding out an organization’s security plans.
Guardian ad litem
Senate File 120 would require that the guardian ad litem be taken out of the public defender’s office. The program is a legal office that represents children in cases of abuse or neglect, child custody or other matters.
This bill was sponsored by the Joint Judiciary Interim Committee. The House version of the bill failed introduction by three votes.
Previously, Public Defender Diane Lozano voiced concerns that there is a potential conflict of interest between the two offices because the guardian ad litem represents children who may be the victim in a case where the public defender is representing the alleged perpetrator.
Kost, who was presenting the bill, said separating the two offices won’t cause any additional funding or positions.
Dan Wilde, division deputy and chief financial officer of the Guardian ad Litem Office, said the public defender is a criminal trial attorney and the guardian ad litem never fit within that office.
“Whenever there’s an issue in the (public defender) office, the poor little guardian ad litem division always took it in the shorts, to be blunt,” Wilde said.
Wilde said it’s obvious for people to recognize the conflict between the offices when there’s an abused child that is being represented by the guardian and the parent by the public defender. However, he said this conflict runs deeper into their everyday tasks.
He said there is a chilling effect when your boss, the public defender, is representing the parent of an abused child. That chilling effect, as much as people don’t want it to, affects how they represent that child.
He said a prime example is how in a criminal defense matter, sometimes public defenders want to slow down the criminal proceedings, while the guardian ad litem wants to speed them up to help reunite the family.
“Those two goals are diametrically opposed, so that conflict just exists every day that we go to court,” he said.
When is comes to budgeting, Wilde said sometimes he’s included in the budget conversations, and sometimes he isn’t.
For example, for the 2019-20 biennium budget, Wilde said the Legislature and the governor asked agencies to decrease their budget by a certain percentage. He said the Guardian ad Litem Office would have been willing to take its fair share of the reduction, but it ended taking all of it.
This was about a $300,000 budget reduction, which meant the office had to cut contracts in five or six counties and is still facing a $50,000 shortfall.
“Those are critical issues, and they affect us on a day-to-day basis as we move forward,” Wilde said. “I wanted to share that with you because I think it’s in some situations trying to be appropriate, and not to speak ill, we tried to just address these things on the surface. But I think it’s critical that we share what issues we really face on a daily basis.”
Nethercott thanked Wilde, and said she’s been frustrated by the lack of candor on these issues and thinks it’s what contributed to the bill failing in the House.