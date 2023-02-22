Pregnant woman stands by a window

A bill to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers for 12 months after a child is born was advanced in the Wyoming Senate on Wednesday.  

 Ground Picture via Shutterstock

CHEYENNE – The Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday that would extend Medicaid postpartum coverage for mothers for 12 months after a child is born until 2027.

Members of the committee voted 3-1-1 to send House Bill 4 to the Senate floor, and it was re-referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee due to its fiscal note.

