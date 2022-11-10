Committee Chairman Sen. Perkins, R-Casper, smiles during a Joint Appropriations Committee in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The committee met to consider an external cost adjustment recommendation of $70 million from the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee to match inflation for schools. Members of the Joint Appropriations Committee cut the recommendation by nearly half, agreeing on $43.3 million for only the fiscal year of 2024 and will not sustain the amount moving forward. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Senate President Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, and Senate Majority Floor Leader Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, issued the following statement congratulating Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, on his appointment as the next chief of staff for Gov. Mark Gordon:
“On behalf of the leadership in the Wyoming Senate, we congratulate Drew Perkins, who has served his constituents in Senate District 29 since 2007, including as Senate president, vice president and chair of the Joint Appropriations Committee. We know he will do an outstanding job as the next chief of staff for Gov. Mark Gordon in his second term.”
Further, Dockstader and Driskill announced the following committee changes to fill the vacancies upon Perkins’ departure:
Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, will replace Perkins as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee;
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Senate Appropriations Committee;
Sen. Larry Hicks, R-Baggs, will be appointed as chairman of the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments;
Sen. Cheri Steinmetz, R-Lingle, will be appointed to the vacant seat on the Select Committee on Capital Financing and Investments;
Hicks will replace Perkins as a member of the Investment Funds Committee.
These committee assignments are effective immediately, according to a news release.