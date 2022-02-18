...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Senate lets chemical abortion ban bill move forward
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate introduced and referred a bill prohibiting chemical abortion drugs for abortions to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, introduced Senate File 83 to the chamber Friday morning, which passed 25-4, with one person excused. He asked for the support of his fellow senators, and spoke specifically to his stakeholders.
"The last thing that I will say is to the pro-life community in Wyoming, and to the pro-life organizations in Wyoming," he said on the floor. "This is the bill that you asked me to bring forward. It is now on the floor of the Senate. You asked for a vote. We will now vote on the bill, and I've kept my word."
The bill states, "Notwithstanding any other provision of law, no person shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion."
This does not apply to contraception, natural miscarriage or treatment to protect a woman from an imminent peril that endangers her life. Any physician or other person who violates the legislation would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, a fine not to exceed $9,000 or both. The woman who the abortion is performed or attempted on cannot be criminally prosecuted.