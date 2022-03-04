CHEYENNE – Following lengthy and personal public testimony on a House abortion prohibition bill, members of the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee delayed a vote on it to Monday.
Chairman Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, told stakeholders they will have the opportunity to speak on House Bill 92 that morning, and the panel will not cut off public comment. Nearly an hour of testimony was heard Friday, with women sharing about their own difficult health care decisions, and advocates asking for the protection of life.
“We've dealt with this many times, and we appreciate the testimony, and appreciate everything that everybody's gone through,” Baldwin said as he ended the meeting. “And I would tell you that I'm gonna get emotional, so I'll just shut up.”
The Senate also recently approved a chemical abortion ban bill on third reading. Senate File 83 states the prohibition would go into effect as soon as July 1, and it would criminalize the manufacturing, distribution, prescription, sale or transfer of any chemical abortion drug in the state.
Unlike the Senate-approved bill, HB 92 would go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the previous decision in Roe v. Wade. The other possibility is if justices otherwise issue a final decision related to abortion that would authorize the prohibition without violating any conditions, rights or restrictions recognized by the court.
If either situation occurs in the future, any abortion could not be performed after the embryo or fetus reached viability, except when necessary to keep the woman from imminent peril that endangers or life or health. No funds could be appropriated by the Legislature for abortions unless there are dire circumstances, as well. This is the only exception allowed, since an amendment introduced by Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, to exclude women who were pregnant as a result of rape or incest was voted down.
Pro-life testimony
Pro-life advocates from across the country came forward during the meeting to give their full endorsement of the bill, even in cases of sexual assault or incest.
Rebecca Kiessling, president of the group Save The 1, gave online testimony from Michigan.
She said children conceived due to rape, sex trafficking, genocide and incest needed to be protected. She descried how her mother was sexually assaulted at knife-point by a serial rapist, and attempted to get an abortion twice after discovering she was pregnant. This was four years before the Roe decision, and she said the conditions were deplorable.
Because of safety concerns and the laws in place at the time, her mother decided to carry to term.
“This is my life-changing, near death experience,” she said. “The fact that I was younger doesn’t make it any less significant. I wasn’t lucky, I was protected. I literally owe my birth to legislators, like yourselves, who protected me.”
Wyoming Republican Women of Sheridan County's Legislative Action Committee Chairwoman Jimmy Dee Lees also spoke. She said all individuals are endowed by their creator from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, with rights including to life.
“I speak for the majority of Republican women in the state,” she said. “We are all the voice for the ones who have no voice.”
Pro-choice testimony
Representatives from the other side of this issue said the health, well-being and freedom of choice for women must be considered.
Tara Muir, public policy director for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, said her organization was opposed to the bill because it removed critical options for victims in difficult and often dangerous situations.
“Our staff and volunteers see the torment caused by the loss of power and control over one’s body, one’s most intimate self, and that is the heart of sexual violence,” she said. “Our bedrock duty is to support and empower victims, to walk beside them and trust they do know what’s best for themselves and their children’s safety. And, most importantly, we hope to restore the notion of freedom back into their lives so they begin to see themselves as survivors, and don't have to be victims anymore.”
She continued by stating abusers often use access to birth control, health care and abortion as means of control to their victims. She said rape and pregnancy are convenient tools for abusers to wield power over their victims. In an effort to give women the ultimate power and dictate their lives, Muir urged lawmakers to vote no on the bill.
Another person's testimony focused on medical safety. Riata Walker said she and her husband decided to abort her baby after doctors discovered a rare, severe heart defect and chromosomal issue that would lead to fatality.
She said it was the most difficult and painful decision she had to make, and in some places, she would not have been given the option.
“I'm telling you all this so you might understand these decisions are not made lightly,” she said. “And they are so complex and unique to every situation. Not all aborted babies are unwanted, and not all abortions are done the same way. These are real people facing real challenges, and one size does not fit all.”
Walker asked legislators to leave the choice with the parents and their doctors, because they know what's best.
“In Wyoming, we trust our neighbors to do the right thing,” she concluded. “Trust us to make the right medical decisions for our family and keep our government focused on real issues.”