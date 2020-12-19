WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate unanimously passed legislation introduced by U.S. Senators Mike Enzi, (R-Wyo.), and Maggie Hassan, (D-N.H.), that would enhance education about biosimilar drug products in an effort to increase competition and lower the cost of biologic medicines.
Biologics are complex products that can be used to treat serious or chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and certain cancers. Biosimilars are highly similar to – and have no clinically meaningful differences from – brand biologic drugs, but are manufactured by different companies.
This legislation would provide educational materials to patients and providers to help improve confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these FDA-approved products. Improved confidence in biosimilars could lead to increased use, which in turn could increase health care savings. A 2017 study by the RAND Corporation estimated the cost savings potential of biosimilars to be $54 billion over 10 years.
The senators said biosimilars have great potential to reduce health care costs but have been slow to gain traction in the pharmaceutical market. Less than 2% of Americans use biologics, but they make up 40% of total spending on prescription drugs.
“I’m pleased the Senate passed this commonsense bill to help provide information and education on these important drug products,” Enzi said in a news release. “By increasing doctor and patient confidence in cheaper prescription drug alternatives like biosimilars, we can get one step closer to driving down health care costs for Americans.”