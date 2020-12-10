CHEYENNE – The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill introduced by Sens. Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to help protect patients from counterfeit medical products.
The Safeguarding Therapeutics Act would give the Food and Drug Administration authority to seize and destroy counterfeit medical devices and products, including COVID-19 tests and vaccines, as well as counterfeit combination products like EpiPens.
“It’s crucial that we work to protect patients and ensure confidence in our health care system, especially as we continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Enzi said in a news release. “This bill will help prevent potentially dangerous medical products from harming patients. I am glad the Senate unanimously passed it, and hope the House and president act quickly to make it law.”
The House passed similar legislation introduced by Reps. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky., and Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., in September. Because the Senate version had small technical differences, the Safeguarding Therapeutics Act now must be passed by the House before being sent to the president for his signature.