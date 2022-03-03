CHEYENNE – Senators went through nearly a dozen amendments to a Wyoming redistricting plan on third and final reading Thursday. Some legislators expressed concern that the plan would continue to be out of deviation following so many changes.
Ultimately, the Senate passed House Bill 100, “Redistricting of the legislature,” on third reading in a 20-10 vote. HB 100 delineates the way in which lawmakers will redraw boundaries for the political subdivisions from which they are elected, including both House and Senate districts. The process is required following a U.S. Census to ensure political subdivisions are roughly the same in population.
The original bill was sponsored by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee and included a provision that would increase the size of the Legislature to 62 representatives and 31 senators. That version would have met a 5% allowable standard deviation in population size for all voting districts.
HB 100 has gone through many iterations in the past three weeks during the legislative session, and on Tuesday, the Senate voted to go back to a 60 representatives, 30 senators plan.
The version of HB 100 approved by the Senate Thursday does not meet the 5% allowable standard deviation qualifications for population size.
Senators voted in favor of an amendment proposed by Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, to add language to HB 100 that defines the redistricting process, and outlines the principles by which the process was carried out.
“It was suggested to me somewhere along the line by staff that we should have some findings attached to this bill in the event of a court challenge, so that we can outline what our thinking is or was,” Kinskey said.
The amendment means HB 100 includes language stating that the “redistricting plan created by this act recognizes communities of interest across the state defined by: (A) The vast spaces, low population density, rural nature and lack of large urban areas across Wyoming; (B) Geographic features including mountain ranges, valleys, rivers, canyons and deserts; (C) Common economic interests ...”
Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, supported the amendment. He then asked for a privilege of the floor to read aloud a letter from the Wyoming County Clerks Association to the Senate, which warned of the problems with the 60-30 plan under consideration. Driskill served as the co-chair of the Joint Corporations Committee.
“You can read this yourself, but I think it is important to really understand what it says. This comes from the County Clerks Association,” Driskill said, before reading, “Honorable senators, we are writing today to regarding your efforts to tackle the tremendous task of reapportionment.”
The letter continued that throughout the process, the association worked alongside the Corporations Committee to develop a plan that adhered to the principles laid out by the committee that ensured voters “were not disenfranchised.” The letter continued that the WCCA is concerned about “split districts” created by the 60-30 plan, which can lead to more costly elections and difficult procedures.
“Although the change to a 93-legislator plan was late in the interim, it was the culmination of six months of hard work and was carefully considered by our offices,” Driskill read. “The change made on second reading was significant, and potentially harmful to certain rural areas.”
Other amendments
Several of the amendments that followed dealt with legislators’ own counties.
There ensued a discussion of where and when certain parts of the state would be allowed to be out of deviation, and why. Sen. Bill Landen, R-Casper, proposed an amendment to keep communities of interest in Casper together, which ultimately passed.
“In keeping with those findings that we just passed, this is all about communities of interest,” Landen said.
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, argued against Landen’s amendment, saying it would put the plan “farther out of deviation.” But a 60-30 plan that he put forth in Senate File 60 was also out of deviation.
“I think, ultimately, our plan that comes out on 60-30 is probably going to be out of deviation,” Landen said. “I believe communities of interest trump anything that would keep us from moving 140 people back to the county where they belong.”
Scott, who serves on the Corporations Committee, brought his own amendment that he said would bring the 60-30 plan into deviation, but it failed a voice vote. Even though he supported a plan that would only include 60 representatives and 30 senators, which other members of the Corporations Committee have said could not be drawn to meet deviation standards, Scott told senators going with a plan out of deviation was inviting trouble.
“We need a plan that is within deviation, or we are asking the courts to do it for us,” Scott said.
Sen. Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, withdrew an amendment to go back the 62-31 plan. He cited “the tenor of the discussion.”
HB 100 will go back to the House for a concurrence vote. If it does not receive one, it will go to a joint conference committee for reconciliation.