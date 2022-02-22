...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming senators voted 21-8 Tuesday on third reading to pass a bill that would invest in K-3 reading assessments and intervention programs.
The bill will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The Joint Education Interim Committee sponsored Senate File 32 in hopes of addressing literacy rates across the state, as well as supporting students with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia. While there were debates as to whether the legislation would be an overreach by state government in local districts’ ability to solve literacy struggles, it was approved to see if it will have an impact on testing scores.
The most important segments of the bill require specific screeners and reading assessments to be used by school districts; parents to be notified when reading difficulties are discovered in a student; and appropriations set aside for professional development in teachers.
“This is a step,” Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “This bill represents a small step in trying to work on this problem.”