CHEYENNE – Wyoming senators voted 21-8 Tuesday on third reading to pass a bill that would invest in K-3 reading assessments and intervention programs.

The bill will now head to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The Joint Education Interim Committee sponsored Senate File 32 in hopes of addressing literacy rates across the state, as well as supporting students with reading disabilities, such as dyslexia. While there were debates as to whether the legislation would be an overreach by state government in local districts’ ability to solve literacy struggles, it was approved to see if it will have an impact on testing scores.

The most important segments of the bill require specific screeners and reading assessments to be used by school districts; parents to be notified when reading difficulties are discovered in a student; and appropriations set aside for professional development in teachers.

“This is a step,” Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said. “This bill represents a small step in trying to work on this problem.”

