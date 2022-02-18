Schuler, Wendy Davis.jpg

CHEYENNE – A bill that would prohibit biological males from competing on athletic teams and in sports designated for females in public schools passed an introduction vote Friday in the Wyoming Senate.

Senate File 51, "Fairness in women's sports act," received 25 votes of support, while four people voted against introduction and one person was excused.

Main sponsor Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, spoke in favor of the bill, which would limit the ability of transgender students to participate in athletics.

"We can't ignore science and biology. When we ignore that, we put biological females in situations that really are physically safe for them," Schuler said. "Every transgender athlete or male athlete who identifies as a female, they destroy competition for biological females."

The Senate Education Committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill for 8 a.m. Monday at the state Capitol.

