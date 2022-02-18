...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County. This includes Cheyenne,
Guernsey, Laramie, Pine Bluffs and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
CHEYENNE – A bill that would prohibit biological males from competing on athletic teams and in sports designated for females in public schools passed an introduction vote Friday in the Wyoming Senate.
Senate File 51, "Fairness in women's sports act," received 25 votes of support, while four people voted against introduction and one person was excused.
Main sponsor Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, spoke in favor of the bill, which would limit the ability of transgender students to participate in athletics.
"We can't ignore science and biology. When we ignore that, we put biological females in situations that really are physically safe for them," Schuler said. "Every transgender athlete or male athlete who identifies as a female, they destroy competition for biological females."
The Senate Education Committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill for 8 a.m. Monday at the state Capitol.