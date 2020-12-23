WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and his committee colleagues announced a bipartisan agreement to include multiple pieces of environmental innovation legislation in the omnibus.
The omnibus will now include:
The Utilizing Significant Emissions with Innovative Technologies Act to promote carbon capture tech;
The reauthorization of the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act program; and
The American Manufacturing and Innovation (AIM) Act, which would implement a 15-year phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) at a national level for the first time, administered by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Republicans and Democrats are working together to protect the environment through innovation,” Barrasso said in a news release. “This historic agreement includes three separate pieces of legislation that will significantly reduce greenhouse gasses.”
The USE IT Act supports carbon utilization and direct air capture research. This type of research is already taking place at research facilities like the Integrated Test Center outside of Gillette. The bill also supports federal, state and nongovernmental collaboration in the construction and development of carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration (CCUS) facilities and carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines.
The DERA program has reduced black carbon emissions by more than 11,000 tons and carbon dioxide by more than 5 million tons. The legislation will reauthorize this program until 2024.
The HFC provisions will authorize a 15-year phase-down of HFCs at a national level for the first time, administered by EPA. The amendment requires EPA to implement an 85% phase-down of the production and consumption of HFCs, so they reach approximately 15% of their 2011-13 average annual levels by 2036.
From staff reports