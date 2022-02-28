CHEYENNE – Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously pushed forward a House-approved juvenile justice data reporting bill Monday morning.
House Bill 37 transfers the responsibility of the juvenile justice system information to the Wyoming Department of Family Services, and requires the department to collect and standardize the data. The legislation is designed to address concerns the data was not previously being tracked, create better policy and design community support programs for at-risk Wyoming youth.
Judiciary Committee Chairperson Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said attention was brought to the issue when the media revealed stories of juveniles getting lost in the criminal justice system and the state incarcerating children at a rate higher than in other states. When the committee sought out data to investigate these concerns, there was none available from a division of medical investigation charged with collecting the information.
“This bill is probably one of the most important bills that has come out of our interim, and is in response to that failure to have that meaningful data to respond to some of those allegations,” she said.
Nethercott was backed not only by other senators hoping to find a solution during the 2022 budget session, but by representatives from state agencies.
The responsibility of data collection and organization would fall upon DFS if the legislation was passed, which Director Korin Schmidt said she was confident they could handle. The agency is already involved in juvenile court cases, and this would consolidate the new case management system to include circuit court cases. She explained that without the data on youth who commit crimes at the circuit court level, there isn’t a full picture of the system and issues throughout the state.
“We believe that if we had a better understanding of the needs of those kids who are getting cited in circuit court, we, as an agency in the state, can do better to provide programming at that very local level, and at that very early level,” she testified, “and prevent a lot of youth coming into care unnecessarily.”
She confirmed the number of young people coming into the juvenile criminal system was high. But having the data will have a positive influence on future policy addressing incarceration, detention and placement.
“There’s been a lot of discussion lately about the level of confinement of youth in our care, which means we’re placing a higher percentage of youth than other states,” she said. “That is true. They don’t all go to jail, they don’t all go to incarceration, but they do go into some level of placement, whether it be in some sort of treatment setting or group home.
“I think this data will really help us understand why that placement is relatively high, and then also be able to develop better programming.”
For senators encouraged by the purpose of the data, but concerned for juvenile privacy, Division of Victim Services Director Cara Chambers gave clarity. She said the data is not disseminated in an inappropriate manner, and the case management system allows for secure collecting.
“I don’t think there’s nefarious purposes behind this,” she said. “I can’t emphasize enough how protected juvenile data is, and so I have no concerns with that.”
Chambers was a proponent of the bill for reasons similar to the family services director. In the victim services world, she said, data helps understand how a system is working. It also drives funding, resource management and puts attention on crimes disproportionately happening in the state.
Following their testimony and explanation of the benefits, the bill was passed by all five senators sitting on the Judiciary Committee. The Senate Committee of the Whole will review HB 37 in the coming days.
“This is the cornerstone of a data collection issue that we faced when we didn’t really have any aggregated information to know what to do about the juvenile justice system,” said Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs. “There was a noncompliance with current statutes, shockingly, and we didn’t get the data. This was an attempt to rectify that problem. And, frankly, for all juvenile justice issues we’re going to face in the future, we need this data.”