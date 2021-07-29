WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., filed a court brief with 24 of her Senate colleagues defending the constitutional right to carry firearms outside one's home.
The amicus (friend of the court) brief was filed in a case before the U.S. Supreme Court: New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
Lummis and her colleagues argue that New York laws that make it extremely difficult to carry a firearm outside the home violate the Second Amendment’s guarantee of the right to bear arms.
New York law does not allow firearms to be carried outside the home without a license, then makes it challenging for law-abiding citizens to obtain that license.
The senators emphasize that, by including the right to bear arms in the Constitution, the Founding Fathers made a policy choice and explicitly removed the ability from state and federal legislators to second-guess that choice.
“People in Wyoming grow up with a healthy respect for firearms,” Lummis said in a news release. “We see them as a tool used for protection and provision. Families across Wyoming use firearms to hunt and feed their families, as well as to protect those around them, though thankfully, it rarely escalates to the use of force. The people of New York and across the nation deserve those same rights.”