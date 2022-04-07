WASHINGTON, D.C. — One Thursday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, along with Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., introduced the Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Parity Act of 2022.
The bill would require the Department of Energy to track foreign imports and domestic production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel. It would also provide incentives to produce more of these fuels here at home, and eliminate unnecessary regulations that are limiting the use of renewable diesel in California.
“Renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel are promising ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from heavy-duty trucks and airplanes,” Barrasso said in a news release. “Wyoming is already a leading producer of renewable diesel and is expected to produce a lot more in the near future. Currently, outdated and unnecessary regulations are limiting the use of this fuel. Our bipartisan bill will eliminate that red tape. It will also offer incentives to boost production of additional renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel here in the United States.”
The Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel Parity Act of 2022 will:
Require the Energy Information Administration to report on U.S. production and foreign imports of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, including the type, origin, and volume of feedstocks used for these fuels;
Allow renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production facilities to qualify for the Department of Energy’s Title XVII loan guarantees under the Energy Policy Act of 2005; and
Exempt renewable diesel that meets the same technical specifications as petroleum-based diesel from the labeling section of the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007.