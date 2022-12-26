Barrasso, Cheney and Lummis

U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo. Courtesy

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ attempts to rein in government spending failed Thursday as the U.S. Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending package that will keep the government running through fiscal year 2023.

The compilation of appropriations bills, called an omnibus, passed 68-29.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus