WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., along with members of Congress from Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, sent a letter to U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, urging her to follow the science and support delisting grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems.
In both areas, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has noted that the grizzly bear populations are at carrying capacity and are no longer endangered.
“The facts don’t lie: The grizzly bear has recovered in significant areas in the West, including in Wyoming and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” Lummis said in a news release. “In those areas, the federal government needs to hand over population management to state wildlife managers who know the area and know best how to balance the needs of these ecosystems. At this point, the Fish and Wildlife Service, under both Democrat and Republican administrations, has consistently said that the grizzly bear population in Yellowstone is recovered. The science is clear. It’s time for the Department of the Interior to follow it.”
The letter went on to say, “Grizzly bears have nearly tripled the extent of their occupied range in the GYE since the 1980s, and reporting a conservative estimate of NCDE has more than doubled its size in range and tripled its population count from as few as 300 bears in 1986 to 1,068 bears today.”
Last month, Lummis introduced the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2021 to mandate that the Yellowstone-area grizzly bear population is managed based on scientific evidence, not the whims of federal bureaucrats.