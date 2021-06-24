WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., introduced a bill this week to honor Louisa Swain, a catalyst for women’s suffrage in the United States, by naming a federal building in Cheyenne after her.
In 1869, Wyoming became the first state or territory in the U.S. to recognize women’s voting rights as equal to the voting rights of men, and Louisa Swain was the first woman to cast the historic first vote under that law on Sept. 6, 1870.
At 70 years old, Swain – a Laramie resident – cast her vote in the general election of 1870, which was 50 years before women’s voting rights were recognized in the rest of the country. Her contribution to women’s suffrage is commemorated through the Louisa Swain Foundation, a group committed to preserving her legacy and celebrating her mark on history.
“I can’t think of a better name for a federal building in the first state to recognize a woman’s right to vote,” Lummis, an honorary committee member of the Louisa Swain Foundation, said in a news release. “Many women played an essential role in the journey toward suffrage, but Louisa Swain’s contribution was the shot heard around the world. She greatly deserves this recognition.”
Following passage of this legislation, the federal building, located at 308 W. 21st St. in Cheyenne would be rededicated in honor of Louisa Swain’s historic vote.