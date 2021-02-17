CHEYENNE – On Feb. 26, senior supplemental food boxes will be handed out at a new time, 10 a.m. to noon, at St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, 206 Van Lennen Ave.
The pantry can help seniors in need of a nutritional nonperishable food box that has chicken soup, hot and cold cereal, rice, canned vegetables and fruit, fresh produce, cheese and bonus items.
Both eligible seniors and seniors on the waiting list can pick up a food box.
If you are 60-plus and in need of a food box to supplement your monthly groceries, you can pick up an application at the pantry Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Just ask the check-in volunteer for one. Fill it out and leave it at the pantry before Feb. 26.
If you have questions or need additional information, email stjosepantry@gmail.com or text 307-274-0567.