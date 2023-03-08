...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing drizzle and low visibility in dense fog
expected. Ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and much of Laramie County in
southeast Wyoming including Cheyenne and the Interstate 80
corridor from Laramie to Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM today.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility
under one-quarter mile at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Seniors can learn Android digital skills at 8-week museum course
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum is now accepting registration for its Digital Skills for Seniors (Android users) course.
Digital Skills for Seniors is a free eight-week course that the museum hosts on a semi-annual basis. Space in the class is extremely limited; it is recommended that interested students sign up as soon as possible to reserve their place.
The course, focusing on Android smartphones and tablets, gradually introduces digital skills that older adults can apply to their everyday lives. Each class includes one-on-one assistance and practice. Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.
The spring Android course begins on March 28. Class meets on Tuesdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
To register for free, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message including your name and phone number. McChesney will call back to register students on a first-come, first-served basis.