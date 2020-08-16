CHEYENNE – Seniors’ Commodity Food Boxes will be distributed at St. Joseph’s Food Pantry from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at 206 Van Lennen Ave., to low-income seniors (60+) approved by the food pantry and seniors who just need a monthly box to get through the month.
The monthly food box includes nutritional nonperishable items such as cheese, juice, rice, canned vegetables, canned fruit, cereal and more.
For those who were approved by Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies or submitted their applications, it’s important to pick up food boxes every month. Per USDA policy, if you miss two months, you’re put back on the waiting list.
If you need additional information, call 307-275-0567 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday.