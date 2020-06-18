WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Mike Enzi, both R-Wyo., introduced legislation to reauthorize and modernize the collection of the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation fee, according to a news release.
The AML fee collection authority is set to expire in September 2021. The Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Fee Reauthorization Act prioritizes using $2.2 billion in previously collected AML fees to reclaim the most environmentally hazardous abandoned mine sites in America. The bill will make it easier for local conservation groups to partner with state and local agencies to fund and conduct reclamation activities.
The measure also reauthorizes collection of the AML fee for an additional seven years, while providing relief to coal operators from the impact of declining coal production in the United States, the release said.
“Abandoned Mine Land fees provide critical resources needed to reclaim the most environmentally hazardous mine sites across America. There are thousands of these expensive sites left to clean up. Releasing the $2.2 billion in AML fees already collected will reinforce our commitment to making the reclamation of these sites our top priority,” Barrasso said in the release. “Lowering the fee level will give coal producers the relief they need to stay in business, and continue to create revenue for abandoned mine cleanup. Nearly 15 years has passed since Congress last updated the AML program. Extending the program and releasing already collected AML fees will go a long way in tackling the cleanup of these coal mines.”
“The Abandoned Mine Land program has provided crucial funding for coal-producing states like Wyoming over the years,” Enzi said in the release. “Reauthorizing the AML fee would ensure that our country can continue the important reclamation of these environmentally hazardous mine sites while making timely improvements to the program. By lowering the collection fee and releasing more than $2 billion in already collected fees for the most hazardous mine sites, we can help provide much needed relief for coal producers while strengthening the program’s reclamation efforts.”