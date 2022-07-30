Senate bill 4634

On Friday, the office of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced he and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., had introduced Senate bill No. 4634.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Wyoming member of Congress has, with a fellow Republican U.S. Senate colleague, unveiled a new bill that would require some national energy officials to take what are sometimes referred to as lie detectors. It would target certain foreign nationals.

On Friday, the office of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced he and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., had introduced Senate bill No. 4634. Its official title is a bit unwieldy, and stands in contrast to some other pieces of legislation that carry catchy names and use snazzy and/or memorable acronyms.

