WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Wyoming member of Congress has, with a fellow Republican U.S. Senate colleague, unveiled a new bill that would require some national energy officials to take what are sometimes referred to as lie detectors. It would target certain foreign nationals.
On Friday, the office of Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., announced he and Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., had introduced Senate bill No. 4634. Its official title is a bit unwieldy, and stands in contrast to some other pieces of legislation that carry catchy names and use snazzy and/or memorable acronyms.
This is called "a bill to require the Secretary of Energy to administer polygraph examinations to certain foreign nationals with access to nonpublic areas or information of the National Laboratories." It has been referred to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, of which Barrasso is the senior-most Republican member.
If passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, the legislative proposal would require the Department of Energy "to administer polygraph examinations to non-green card holding foreign nationals from countries of particular concern, including China and Russia, before working in DOE National Laboratories. It also provides for subsequent polygraph testing for this same group under certain circumstances." This is per the recent news release summarizing the bill.
"The polygraph program will serve as a deterrent to foreign nationals with malevolent intentions," Barrasso said in the announcement. "It will also provide a tool to protect critical research and identify security threats.”