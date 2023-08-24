CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon will join Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and partners from the State Board of Education and the University of Wyoming College of Education for a Student-Centered Learning Statewide Kickoff event on Sept. 18 in Casper.

Nine school districts will take part in the first year of the pilot program.

