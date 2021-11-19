CHEYENNE – The second annual charity classic car show “Cars, Cigars, Guitars – Under the Stars” was held on Sept. 11, and the event was a success, raising money for local charities.
The car show was a volunteer effort by AHEPA Cowboy Chapter 211 Cheyenne.
Due to the support of the major underwriters and many sponsors and supporters, more than $45,000 was raised this year to benefit Girls on the Run, Skills USA, K9s for Mobility, Unaccompanied Students Initiative and donations to other local charities.
Now firmly established as the premier charity classic car show in the tri-state region, the show is about automotive enthusiasts celebrating the motoring lifestyle and improving the community along the way, which is their motto – and they feel that they once again succeeded in their mission this year. The car show website is www.carscigarsguitars.com.
A major fundraising feature was the raffle of a brand-new Kawasaki W800 motorcycle, which was donated by Cheyenne Motorsports. It was won by Dawn McDonnell of Cheyenne.
About 350 people strolled the grounds at the Greek Ponderosa ranch – the home of Tim and Kathy Joannides. Guests enjoyed viewing the many classic cars, great cigars, food and beverage, along with live musical entertainment provided by Mr. Byrd & The Perfect Strangers.
This year, the show was nationally televised by the Lokar Car Show on MotorTrend TV, along with two other networks. The show will be rebroadcast on Dec. 26, and the episode can be seen online at https://vimeo.com/615314230.