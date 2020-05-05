CHEYENNE – Antonio Serrano has been promoted to advocacy manager for the ACLU of Wyoming.
In his new role, Serrano will be responsible for building the ACLU’s public education and advocacy programs through coalition-building, leadership development, communication and lobbying. He also ensures that supporters of the ACLU of Wyoming have the tools, information and opportunities to be effective advocates on issues like immigration and criminal justice reform.
“Across the country, there are thousands of leaders fighting for change. In Wyoming, one of those leaders is Antonio Serrano,” Heather Smith, executive director of the ACLU of Wyoming, said in a statement. “Antonio’s passion for his community and his unstoppable drive to make a difference makes him one of the best. With Antonio’s promotion, our capacity to create change in Wyoming is bigger than ever.”
Serrano joined the ACLU of Wyoming in 2018 as an organizer. In this role, Serrano played a large role in campaigns like WyoSayNo, a coalition that fought and successfully blocked two private prison companies from building an immigration detention center in Uinta County, and the Wyoming Rapid Response Network, a team that documents actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the state.
Prior to joining the ACLU of Wyoming, Serrano founded Juntos, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for immigrants. Through his work, Juntos has been able to provide “Know Your Rights” handbooks and legal documents to hundreds of immigrant families around Wyoming.