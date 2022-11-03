...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County
and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Widespread strong crosswinds could create hazardous
travel for all motorists on Interstate 25 between mile markers
80 and 170...especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles...including light load semis and those towing camper
trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.

Olivia Quehl, an Americorps VISTA summer volunteer, prepares lunches for Feeding Laramie Valley’s summer lunch program, called Kids Out to Lunch, in 2021. Laramie Boomerang/file
CHEYENNE – ServeWyoming announced today the start of its AmeriCorps funding application process.
Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state.
ServeWyoming is looking for organizations that can recruit at minimum five AmeriCorps members who will tackle critical challenges in Wyoming, such as disaster services, economic opportunity, education, environmental stewardship, healthy futures, and veterans and military families. They are also searching for organizations to serve as planning grants or rural intermediaries who can grant AmeriCorps members to smaller nonprofits.
Since 1994, more than 4,500 Wyoming residents have served more than 3.8 million hours and qualified for Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards totaling more than $8 million. After completing a full term of service, AmeriCorps members receive an award of up to $6,495 that they can use to pay for college or to pay off student loans.
The application process begins with a concept paper. To download the application and learn more about ServeWyoming, visit www.servewyoming.org. The concept paper, due Dec. 9 is designed to be a “first round” and a way to help interested organizations flesh out their program idea. If selected, organizations will be invited to complete the full application, which is due Dec. 30. If awarded, organizations could start recruiting AmeriCorps members as early as spring 2023.
For more information, contact ServeWyoming at 307-234-3428.