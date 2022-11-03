AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer

Olivia Quehl, an Americorps VISTA summer volunteer, prepares lunches for Feeding Laramie Valley’s summer lunch program, called Kids Out to Lunch, in 2021. Laramie Boomerang/file

CHEYENNE – ServeWyoming announced today the start of its AmeriCorps funding application process.

Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state.


