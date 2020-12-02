CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to partner with rancher Jay Butler in Converse County and 307 Meats in Laramie for the latest donation of seven beef to Food from the Farm + Ranch.
This collaboration exemplifies the partnership between related industries committed to utilizing Wyoming products to care for Wyoming people.
Food from the Farm + Ranch launched in May as a way to utilize Wyoming products to combat food insecurity, which has increased drastically statewide this year. While the program helps to meet immediate increased need, it also creates a sustainable long-term solution beyond the pandemic for families and food pantries alike who can purchase meat raised and processed locally instead of relying on out-of-state suppliers.
As a school board member and chair of the Douglas Boys & Girls Club, Butler is passionate about providing resources for local families. He has long been an advocate for local protein and has spearheaded the program to ensure all protein utilized in his local school district is sourced from local ranchers. This approach requires a great deal of volunteerism, as Butler not only collects donations from local ranchers, but cares for them until the processing date. He ultimately delivers them to the processor, logging hundreds of miles of travel.
Butler’s latest donation of seven beef to Wyoming Hunger Initiative will be distributed to the eight Boys & Girls Clubs across the state of Wyoming as a vital source of protein for our youth. Livestock was donated by Rep. Aaron Clausen, Joe and Karen Rankin, Brace and Linda Rharmy, Andy and Kay Moore, Lee and Moriah Moore, Shawn and Lisa Daly, Shirley and Brad Churchill, and Jay and Linda Butler.