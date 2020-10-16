CHEYENNE – As the number of COVID-19 cases has spiked to record highs across Wyoming in recent weeks, transmission of the virus has also picked up in the state’s long-term care facilities, including two in Cheyenne.
Life Care Center of Cheyenne was reporting a total of 16 positive cases among residents, including one that resulted in a hospitalization, as of late Thursday afternoon.
The facility had avoided any positive cases until last Sunday, Oct. 11, when two staff members at Life Care Center tested positive at outside clinics. Four residents showing COVID-19 symptoms were then immediately tested and found to have contracted the virus.
By late Thursday, an additional 12 residents had tested positive for the virus, which puts older people at a higher risk of developing severe complications. Fifteen of the infected residents have been isolated in the facility’s “red” COVID-19 unit.
"We will continue to stay in regular communication with our patients' loved ones and continue to update with any change of conditions,” Life Care Center Executive Director Clint Scearce said in a statement on the facility’s website.
Officials at Life Care Center had not responded to additional requests for comment as of Friday morning.
Meanwhile, another nursing home in Cheyenne, Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness, was reporting four positive cases among its residents, as well as three cases among its staff, according to statistics from the Wyoming Department of Health.
Officials at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness had not responded to a request for comment as of Friday morning.
The increase in COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities has not been limited to Laramie County. In total, 15 facilities across Wyoming have ongoing situations involving COVID-19, according to Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti.
Nearly half of those facilities identified their first case of COVID-19 within the last 10 days, Deti said.
This story will be updated throughout the day.