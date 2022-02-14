CHEYENNE – Legislators joined a crowd near the steps of the state Capitol on Monday for a rally to encourage lawmakers to increase health care access for 24,000 Wyomingites.
Nate Martin, executive director of Better Wyoming and a member of the Healthy Wyoming Coalition, told the crowd that House Bill 20, “Medical treatment opportunity act,” is one that, if passed, would expand Wyoming Medicaid to around 24,000 people who currently lack access to basic health care. A majority of the members of the Wyoming House of Representatives support Medicaid expansion, he said.
“They passed it last year. In the Senate, which was formerly considered a graveyard for Medicaid expansion bills, we have a narrow margin to cover one or two votes. We are very close,” Martin said.
In the crowd was Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne; Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander; Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson; and Rep. Trey Sherwood, R-Laramie, among others. Wyoming educator Sergio Maldonado, who traveled to the rally from the Wind River Reservation and is a member of the Arapaho tribe, thanked the lawmakers present.
“I truly appreciate all of you being here, especially our elected people,” Maldonado said. “That tells me something. They have no qualms about being seen in public as supporters of Medicaid expansion. Kudos to you.
“I saw other legislators walk in through the side doors. They did not want to be seen,” he said. “Well, no kudos to them.”
Case spoke to the crowd, saying that people from all political parties support Medicaid expansion in Wyoming.
“Republicans, Democrats support it,” Case told the crowd. “We know that no longer will a few people keep us from having Medicaid expansion in Wyoming.”
But he said that getting a two-thirds vote in the House during a budget session is a tough bar to clear. Martin said it will take continued action in the coming days to get HB 20 moving.
Angela Sylvester of Cheyenne spoke at the rally, saying she is a single mother of two, and one child has special needs. She is a caregiver, and that means she often has to take her son to therapy and doctor appointments. She works, but only recently qualified for health care on the federal marketplace.
“Since becoming a single mom, I learned that caregivers suffer a lot of stress and a lot of worry. That makes us more prone to things like heart disease and other illnesses,” Sylvester said. “I didn’t have access to health care for awhile.”
She pushed back against the idea that offering people Medicaid would “make them lazy.”
“Giving people access to health care will not make them lazy,” she said. “I have heard this a few times.
“It allows people to get their health care needs met, and to be of purpose in our community,” Sylvester said. “We are able to show up and work when we are healthy.”
People in the crowd carried signs asking how many people have to die before the Legislature will allow for Medicaid expansion, and calling health care a basic human right. The Rev. Rob Spaulding of Laramie’s St. Paul’s Newman Center invoked the image of St. Valentine on Monday.
“The heart – it is not just a check to make sure the organ itself is pumping well, but today is a chance for the state of Wyoming to check our hearts, to check where our spirits are,” Spaulding said.
Every human is worthy of care, love and protection and medical care, he said. He urged others to consider access to medical care a human right.
“You pray for the hungry, and then you feed them. You pray for those without Medicaid, and then you do something about it,” Spaulding said.