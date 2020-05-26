CHEYENNE – June 1 is the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents and nonresidents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight.
“Fall hunts are on for residents and nonresidents alike,” Sara DiRienzo, Game and Fish public information officer, said in a news release. “Everyone can look forward to a robust hunting season in Wyoming.”
The deadlines include applications for:
- Resident elk
- Deer
- Antelope
- Springer and Glendo special pheasant hunts
- Sandhill crane
- Beaver
- Fall turkey
For those who may not have access to a computer or need assistance applying, Game and Fish has computer stations at each of the regional offices and at the Cheyenne headquarters. Please call before going to a regional office, and practice social distancing.
Hunters who have questions about applying online can call Game and Fish at 307-777-4600.