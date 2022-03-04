CHEYENNE – By the narrowest of margins, a group of state lawmakers declined to pass a severance tax refund for mineral extraction companies in committee Friday. Instead, they will give the idea further study after the session ends.
The House Minerals, Business and Economic Development Committee tabled Senate File 84, “Mineral royalties-proportional severance tax relief,” on Friday in a 5-4 vote. The bill would have made effective on Jan. 1, 2023, a refund on a per-property basis of severance taxes paid on surface coal and on crude oil, lease condensate or natural gas produced from federal land in the prior production year.
Pete Obermueller with the Petroleum Association of Wyoming spoke to the committee in favor of SF 84, saying it could create stabilization in the natural resources industry during unstable times. He also said the legislation would “slow the rate of increase” of taxes on oil and gas production, not necessarily provide relief.
“Here we are in a position where the federal government is likely to raise their (taxes),” Obermueller said. “This is a slowing of the rate of increase. It would be Wyoming standing up for the industry in that case, saying enough is enough.”
Obermueller continued that it is nearly impossible to drill in Wyoming without hitting federal minerals.
“We get the worst of both worlds,” he said. “We get the higher rates on state and fee minerals, with the added regulatory of federal lands in pretty much all cases.”
That makes Wyoming noncompetitive, he said, adding that the bill would not incentivize more rigs; it would simply make Wyoming slightly more competitive. In the three years he has been in his current job, Obermueller said he has seen the price of oil range from -$37 a barrel to $112 today.
“We have the highest effective tax rate on oil and gas when we are at $110 and when we are at -$37. That is the policy we have chosen,” he said.
Opponents
Not all stakeholders have backed this bill, though, and it has engendered some controversy.
John Burrows with the Wyoming Outdoor Council spoke against SF 84 Friday. He said it is too soon to consider a reduction when the federal government has not yet definitively said it will raise mineral royalties.
“This bill seems very premature to us, and, at this time, it is not clear if or how the federal government will raise royalty rates, especially given the evolving situation in Europe and a strong bipartisan push to secure domestic energy supply,” Burrows said.
He continued that it is too early to enact policy that refunds millions of dollars of state revenue to private interests.
Rep. Scott Heiner, R-Green River, took a different perspective. He asked Obermueller how the state could help push back against regulations that create a burden on the industry.
“Right now, with the moratorium on leasing from the federal administration, how long can this last before it actually starts hampering Wyoming?” Heiner asked.
Obermueller said that was a question he could not answer.
“What I have said all along, since the lease moratorium until today … the immediate impact is about $47 million in lost revenue to the state of Wyoming,” Obermueller said. “In terms of drilling, it is more of a slow burn when you start to choke off exploration at the top.”
Richard Garrett, state government relations director for the Wilderness Society, said his organization favors policies that “protect America’s wild places” on a “rapidly changing planet.” He asked the committee to consider a broader conversation about citizens paying their way through other tax structures.
“We endorse a broader conversation about Wyoming’s tax structure,” Garrett said. “Personally, I would very much welcome a conversation about paying my fair share and not being such a burden to the state and to our oil producers.”
Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, said he sees the natural gas industry as one that provides jobs and revenue in the state. He asked if Garrett was speaking in favor of stopping natural gas industry development in Wyoming.
“If the goal is to somehow rectify what is perceived to be an unfair royalty, that is one thing,” Greear said. “If the goal is to stop production, that is a completely different thing.”
Garrett said the latter scenario is not the goal of the Wilderness Society.
“Our Wyoming coal is going to be around a long time,” he said. “The organization certainly supports carbon capture, sequestration, done correctly. It is all a matter of how it is done.”
Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, made the motion to table SF 84. She said there are still a lot of unknowns associated with the bill, and Greear said he has requested it be studied as an interim topic after the legislative session.