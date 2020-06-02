CHEYENNE – During the summer, the city's Community Recreation and Events Department normally has between 250 and 350 part-time employees and seasonal full-time staffers to help maintain the city's parks and ballfields, greenways and recreation areas.
But due to COVID-19's impact on the city's finances, only 50 full-time seasonal employees were brought on to help with the summer workload, with half of those employees running the summer recreation camp. The department also lost six full-time staff members and saw another four vacant positions cut as a result of the city's budget reductions in April.
With such a severe loss of resources, department leaders have had to prioritize which recreation assets should be taken care of first for the rest of the summer.
"We take pride in what we do, and it's disheartening to us to not be able to provide the standard of care that we have historically provided. With the economic impact on the city, we had to reduce staff, and, therefore, there is going to be a noticeable difference in the some of the maintenance around town," department Deputy Director Jason Sanchez said.
This summer, residents may see grasses that aren't as lush, as the department reduces the mowing, trimming and watering schedules, and they'll see the hours reduced at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center for lack of lifeguards.
Department Director Teresa Moore said on Memorial Day, the cemeteries did not meet their usual standards because of low staffing levels. Regardless of the reduction in force, there are 40,000 headstones that need to be trimmed around every week.
Because of the sheer amount of work and the slim amount of resources, the Community Recreation and Events Department created priorities categories for what should be done first, ranked by importance from A to D.
"We had to make some tough decisions, and with that, we then had to prioritize what we can get done and what we can't," Sanchez said.
Priority A, which is what staff will tackle first, contains the city's larger parks and the ballfields and soccer fields. Sanchez said when ranking priorities, they looked at the city's biggest investments and the spaces most used by residents.
Priority D contains features like the Spiker and Cox parking garages and disc golf at Dry Creek, Romero and Mylar parks, and the Ice and Events Center. According to Sanchez, they've basically been getting through the A and B categories before running out of hours for the week, even with all hands on deck.
Sanchez himself has begun trimming and mowing around town in an effort to finish more work.
"We will do the best we can with the resources we have, but we have to prioritize where we focus those efforts right now. We'll bring back the areas that are in a little bit of disrepair because of this, but we want to make sure that we protect our A priorities," Sanchez said.
With such a shortage of staffing, some volunteers are also ready to step up and help out.
Already, the Kiwanis Club went out last weekend to help lay down mulch, and a couple other groups are ready to assist with maintaining the greenway. While volunteers are helpful, and residents can contact the department to offer a hand, Moore also said it still takes department resources to help direct volunteers.
And as the department works out the necessary changes to continue moving forward, Moore reminded residents that the main goal of Community Recreation and Events is to improve the quality of life for Cheyenne residents and asked for some patience from residents during the summer.
"We take pride in what we do. Our crew is so dedicated, especially our managers. They have high standards, and so they're really frustrated because they've worked hard to get our parks to that level, and now they're not able to continue that," Moore said.