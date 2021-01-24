The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced Web site can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law. The main purpose of providing information on the Internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Alan Lee Bazzle – Transient in Laramie County
Corwin Patrick Bernard – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Robert Denny Broadway – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Trevor Ashton Brown – 2205 Gordon Road, Space 26A
Trevor Daniel Cabrera – 9414 Wayne Road
David Allen Corning – 322 W. 17th St.
David Lee Dye – 726 Broken Wheel Court
Thomas Matthew Ezell – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 26
David Thomas Fisher – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 34
James Allen Hibbler – 234 Stetson Drive
Darrell Dewayne Hux – 2314 Persons Road, Space 117
Timothy Peter Jenkins – 2410 W. Lincolnway, Room 201
Thomas Edward Leverette – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 25
Gordon Lacy Libby – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Ebenezer Jacob Little Thunder – 209 W. 17th St., Room 223
Buckly Dwayne McColl – 6816 Willshire Blvd.
Jeffery Mitchell – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Sean Anthony Pedro – 322 W. 17th St.
Philip Jay Scales – 1100 W. Lincolnway, Room 64
Robert Eugene Smith – 1907 Horseshoe Road
Wayne Snelling – 4200 Rio Verde St.
Terrance Nigel Thomas – 1504 Stinson Ave.
Terry Jay Webber – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 11