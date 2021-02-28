The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department, in cooperation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, advises residents that state law requires notification if a registered sex offender is living within a minimum of 750 feet of certain areas.
Those areas include residences and organizations within the community such as schools, churches and religious and/or youth organizations.
This is not a complete listing of all sex offenders but reflects the most current updated address information. The below referenced website can be accessed for more complete prior postings. If you have any additional questions, you also can contact the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department at 307-633-4733.
Additionally, any person who uses this information or information accessed through the Wyoming Sex Offenders Registry site to harass any individual – including the registrants or their family members – or who otherwise misuse this information may be subject to criminal prosecution or civil liability under federal and/or state law.
No determination has been made that any individual included in the registry is currently dangerous; individuals included in the registry are included solely by virtue of their conviction record and state law.
The main purpose of providing information on the internet and through the newspaper is to ensure information is publicly available and accessible, not to warn about any specific individual.
Go to http://www.laramiecounty.com/_officials/Sheriff/index.aspx, then click on the Sex Offender Search link near the bottom of the page for specific information on the listed offenders below (Note: All are from Cheyenne, unless otherwise noted).
Alan Lee Bazzle – 2314 Ridge Road, Apt. B
Peter Luna Bravo III – 421 E. 18th St., Apt. 37
Archie Herbert Campbell Jr. – 5109 Frontier Mall Drive, Room 102
Michael Jason Couchman – 5270 Panorama Drive
Robert James Farnum – 519 Angie St.
Carlos Benjamin Garcia – 403 S. Greeley Highway, Room 126
Ryan Matthew Goodman – 2103 S. Third Ave.
Robert Wilson Hinkley – 984 Road 110A
Jericho Allan Housman – 51 I-25 Service Road (RV)
Darrell Dewayne Hux – Transient in Laramie County
Eric Raymond MacDonald – 1111 E. Sixth St.
Kasey Dale Manley – 322 W. 17th St.
Marvin Wesley Montee Jr. – Transient in Laramie County
Charles Frederick Moore II – 1900 W. Lincolnway, Room 220
Brandon Joshua Pickens – 322 W. 17th St.
Travis Dale Richardson – 1735 Westland Road, Room 130
Nicholas Eugene Romero – 4735 Mountain Road, Apt. 202
Philip Jay Scales – 1410 E. Fox Farm Road, Space 17
Wayne Lee Schmidt – Transient in Laramie County
Vincent Shawn Washington – Transient in Laramie County
Dillard Laquin Whithead – 322 W. 17th St.